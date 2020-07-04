Puducherry [India], July 4 (ANI): Puducherry on Saturday reported 80 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 904, as per information provided by the Puducherry Health Department.

According to the health department, the total number of coronavirus cases include 405 recoveries and 14 deaths.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655. (ANI)

