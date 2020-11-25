Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): For the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-election scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases, the District Administration in Pulwama organised a special training programme for the polling staff and presiding officers.

The district-level master trainers imparted training to the polling staff and presiding officers in two sessions under the supervision of a nodal officer at the Deputy Commissioner office in Pulwama.

"This training was specifically focussed on polling officers and presiding officers. A practical demonstration was done to explain the operational methods of secret ballot boxes. Hands-on training for individual polling staff have been arranged while the paperwork was explained on the projector for better understanding," Abdul Hamid, the master trainer, told ANI.

During the training, the master trainers acquainted the polling staff with the rules and regulations of the election process and implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Polling Officers were briefed about their duties and functions to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of by-election (Panchayat) in the district.

"All our confusions were cleared during the training session. Many frequently rising issues were sought by the trainers," Iftikar Magray, polling staff employee, said.

"We were given theoretical as well as practical training. They have helped us better our jobs and I hope we're able to conduct the elections smoothly ahead," Reyaz Ahmad, another employee, said.

Candidates contesting the upcoming DDC elections said they were satisfied with the preparations done by the district administration for free and fair elections here.

"We're happy with the training session. It is a good step towards free and fair elections. People should vote without any fear or pressure. I'm sure the polling staff will aid in conducting a fair election," Umar Jan, a Congress candidate, said. (ANI)

