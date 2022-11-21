Pune, Nov 21 (PTI) City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

At least 24 vehicles were damaged late Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune, injuring more than 20 people, eight of them hospitalised, an official had said.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

"The driver of the truck, Maniram Yadav, and his assistant, Lalit Yadav, were arrested from Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad neighbouring Pune," said Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector.

Both of them hail from Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)