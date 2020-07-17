Pune, Jul 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune city reached 34,040 after 1,705 people were detected with the infection on Friday, an official said.

The death toll reached 917 as 11 people succumbed to the infection, he added.

Also Read | BJP Leader Sanjay Jain Arrested by Rajasthan SOG: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

A total of 773 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)