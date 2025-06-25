Pune, Jun 25 (PTI) The Pune Municipal Corporation has razed illegal constructions spread over 48,000 sq ft in the Indian Air Force's restricted bomb dump area in Lohegaon, officials said.

The civic body said it had served 24 notices to the concerned property owners before carrying out the demolition.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

"On Tuesday, during the demolition drive, these illegal structures spread over 48,000 sq feet of the Air Force's bomb dump area were razed," said a PMC official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)