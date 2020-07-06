Pune, Jul 6 (PTI) The Pune district administration on Monday warned of imposition of stricter restrictions if people continue to flout social distancing norms amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Pune district has reported 29,844 COVID-19 cases and 890 deaths so far.

"People are seen stepping out of their houses without wearing masks and are violating social distancing norms. If this continues, the district administration will have to take some stringent steps which include imposing stricter restrictions," said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

He said cases have also spiked in rural parts of the district.

"We have decided to form flying squads in the district to check whether lockdown guidelines are followed or not," he added.

