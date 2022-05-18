Pune, May 18 (PTI) Few students of the city-based Army Institute of Technology (AIT) fell ill with complaints of dysentery, stomach ache and vomiting, the authorities said on Wednesday.

A defence statement said the health problems could have arisen due to "high heat" and "less consumption" of water by the students.

"There is no case of food poisoning at AIT, Pune, but it is confirmed that few cases of dysentery, pain in abdomen and vomiting were reported. The problem started from the intervening night of May 14 and 15, and on an average 8 to 10 cases were reported daily," it said.

On that day, a few students had consumed food at restaurants outside, while a few others had ordered eatables online, the statement said.

"Medical authorities worked round-the-clock to assist the sick students and no serious cases were reported or (none of them were) admitted to hospital. As a precautionary measure, food from outside was stopped for two days. Water samples were tested at the Military Hospital Khadki and reports were satisfactory. The problem could have been due to high heat and less consumption of water by students," it added.

