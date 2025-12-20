Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): In a major political development ahead of the upcoming Pune civic polls, several former corporators, party office bearers, and others joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Among those who entered the BJP fold were Surendra Pathare, son of MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, who is part of Sharad Pawar's NCP; Sayali Wanjale, daughter of late MLA Ramesh Wanjale; former corporators and NCP SP leader Sachin Dodke and Balasaheb Dhankavade, along with many of their supporters.

Polling for the Pune Municipal Corporation is scheduled to take place on Janaury 15, with counting taking place on January 16.

Leaders from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena faction, including Amol Devdekar and Prashant Tupe from Hadapsar, as well as several current and former Congress office-bearers, also joined the party.

The induction programme was held at the BJP state office, where BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan formally welcomed the new entrants.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, former MLA Sangram Thopte, Pune city BJP president Dheeraj Ghate, and several senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Chavan said that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has inspired leaders from various parties to join the BJP, highlighting the increasing pace of development under their leadership.

"The party would ensure due respect and organisational responsibility to all those who had reposed faith in the BJP," Chavan said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said the new entrants have expressed confidence in the development-oriented politics of PM Modi and CM Fadnavis.

"Individuals with a strong background in social work and public service in Pune had joined the BJP, strengthening the party further in the region," he said.

Meanwhile, son of Congress leader and former minister Vasantrao Chavan--and several Congress leaders from the Hadapsar Assembly constituency such as Vaishali Tupe, Viraj Tupe, Khandu Londhe, Payal Tupe, Pratibha Chorge, Shubhangi Hole (Shivarkar), Rajendra Lokhande, Baba Shivarkar, Vidyanand Bondre and Indira Tupe also joined the party.

From Mulshi taluka, former Panchayat Samiti chairman Bhanudas Pansare, Ganesh Pansare, Krishnakumar Pansare, Sharad Pawar faction NCP taluka president Anand Majire, vice-president Santosh Pansare, general secretary Suhas Pansare and vice-president Kiran Marathe also joined the BJP.

The fresh inductions would help further strengthen the party's organisational base in Pune and adjoining areas, the party leadership said. (ANI)

