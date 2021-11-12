Pune, Nov 12 (PTI) The BJP on Friday won 16 out of 30 seats in polls to the metropolitan planning committee of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), followed by the NCP that bagged 12 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested the poll with the NCP, got one seat, while the Congress, that fought on its own, failed to open its account.

The electorate comprised corporators of civic bodies of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, councilors of municipal councils and sarpanch of gram panchayats in PMRDA limits.

"In the municipal corporations segment ( PMC and PCMC ), the BJP won 14 seats out of 22, while the NCP won seven and Sena one. In the municipal council section, the maiden seat was won by NCP. In the seven gram panchayat section seats, NCP won four, BJP two and Independent one. The polls were conducted on Wednesday," an official said.

While BJP's Jagdish Mulik called it a slap on the face of the NCP, the latter said the people of Pune would show the BJP its place in the civic polls.

Since it was not possible to hold polls in the metropolitan planning committee due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had appointed 16 members and 15 special invitees, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in the MPC.

The BJP, which was not given any representation, had challenged the matter in the Bombay High Court, which put the state government's GR decision on hold.

