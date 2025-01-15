New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a recent case in Pune, where a woman working in a BPO company was allegedly hacked to death by her colleague over a money dispute, a press release said.

The crime occurred in the parking lot of the company and despite the presence of several onlookers, none intervened to stop the attack, highlighting the growing phenomenon of the bystander effect.

Also Read | Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri: Amid Growing Concern Over Death of 14 Persons in Jammu and Kashmir, Health Experts Say 'Certain Neurotoxins Found in Samples of Dead Persons'.

In response to this shocking incident, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, has constituted a fact-finding committee to thoroughly investigate the matter and recommend necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes, the press release said.

The Fact-Finding Committee includes: Meenakshi Negi, Member Secretary, National Commission for Women; BK Sinha, former Director General of Police, Haryana and R Sreelekha, former Director General of Police, Kerala.

Also Read | Tahir Hussain Granted Custodial Parole: High Court Allows Custody Parole to AIMIM Leader To File Nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections, Refuses Interim Bail Due to Gravity of Offence.

The fact-finding committee arrived in Pune on Tuesday and has started its investigation to uncover the facts.

Over the next two days, the committee will focus on examining how the incident occurred in broad daylight despite the presence of many people, nterview the victim's friends and colleagues, and will visit the site of the incident to find any new insights. The committee will engage with associations representing IT and BPO employees as well.

The committee will also meet with the Commissioner of Police, District Authorities, the Investigation Officer, and other relevant authorities.

The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 10 working days. The National Commission for Women will explore ways to prevent such incidents in the future, the press release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)