Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Pune on Friday recorded 16,618 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition so far, taking the overall tally in the district to 13,13,016, while 10 deaths increased the toll to 19,343, a health official said.

The district's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) is over 41 percent, he added.

Of the new cases, 8,301 were reported from Pune city, 5,182 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 3,135 from rural and cantonment areas, he said.

"As many as 10,177 patients recovered from the infection on Friday. There are 85,277 active patients, including 2,786 who are hospitalized," the official informed.

