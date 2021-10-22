Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) Three people were killed and 11 injured after a tanker scraped past a seven-seater vehicle, which went off the road, and then rammed into an empty container near Navle bridge on Katraj-Mumbai road on Friday evening, a police official said.

The tanker, containing thinner used in the paint industry, was headed towards Mumbai when the accident happened, said Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware of Singhad Road police station.

"The tanker, while trying to overtake, first brushed past a seven-seater vehicle, forcing it off the road. The tanker then hit an empty container. Three people have died and 11 injured. Two of the deceased are from the seven-seater vehicle, while the third we suspect is a pedestrian," he said.

