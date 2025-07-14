Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Pune's iconic Goodluck Cafe, located on Fergusson College Road, after a video went viral on social media showing a piece of glass allegedly found in the cafe's popular bun maska, said a senior official of FDA on Monday.

According to FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure, "Taking cognizance of the video which was posted on social media platform Instagram, the FDA team conducted an inspection of the premises on Friday. During the visit, several violations of food safety norms were observed, including unhygienic conditions in the kitchen and storage areas, as outlined in Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations."

"The cafe's licence has been suspended with immediate effect. The establishment has been instructed to file the compliance with all safety and hygiene requirements before resuming the operations," said Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Pune Region.

Goodluck Cafe, a heritage eatery that has been serving Punekars for decades, remained closed from Saturday following the suspension order. (ANI)

