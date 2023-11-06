Moga, November 6: Five people died in a road accident near the village Karahewala in Moga, Punjab after a collision between a car and a truck. Police station in-charge Inspector Jaswinder Singh said, "A car was coming from the Makhu side while the truck loaded with paddy was coming from the Moga side. Due to the collision between a truck and a car, five youths died on the spot."

The deceased have not been identified yet, according to the police. "This accident happened between 3 and 4 in the morning. The truck driver fled from the spot," added the police. A case has been registered. Punjab Accident Video: Groom and Three Others Killed as Speeding Car Crashes Into Parked Truck in Moga.

Further investigation is underway. More information awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)