Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported 1,649 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,451,29, while 37 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,292, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 380 fresh cases, followed by 207 in Ludhiana and 144 in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, among other districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab stands at 20,937. A total of 983 patients are on oxygen support, while 92 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

As many as 4,247 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,06,900, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 89,644 as 156 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 1,125 with three more fatalities, the bulletin said.

There are 2,844 active cases in the union territory. So far, 85,675 people have recovered from COVID-19, it said.

