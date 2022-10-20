Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Punjab police in a joint operation with Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday busted an arms smuggling racket, operated by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a senior officer said.

Police arrested three people and recovered one AK-47 and three pistols from their possession, said Punjab Police chief.

The gang was busted by Amritsar Police and Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Delhi police Special Cell.

"In a joint operation with Delhi Police Special Cell, @CPAmritsar & #AGTF have busted #Arms smuggling racket, operated by #Canada-based Landa. #Arrested 3 persons and Recovered 1 AK-47 & 3 pistols," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Further investigations are on to find their associates and other consignments, he said.

