Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Punjab police apprehended a narcotics smuggler and recovered 18.227 kg of heroin in Amritsar.

The operation led to the arrest of Hira Singh, a resident of Village Khaira, who allegedly collaborated with Pakistan-based drug trafficker Billa to smuggle heroin into the state.

Singh's associate, Kulwinder Singh, is still at large, prompting ongoing raids and investigations to dismantle the entire network.

Taking to social media, X, DGP Punjab Police wrote, "In a well-coordinated operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Border Range, Amritsar, apprehends Hira Singh @ Hira of Village Khaira, PS Gharinda, Amritsar and recovers 18.227 Kg Heroin."

"Investigations reveal Hira Singh and his associate Kulwinder Singh @ Kinda of Village Dauke, PS Gharinda, were linked to #Pakistan-based drug trafficker Billa. They were smuggling heroin from across the border and supplying it as per the trafficker's instructions. Raids are underway to nab Kulwinder Singh, and further investigation is in progress to dismantle the entire network," the post reads.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered three packets of heroin weighing 1.666 kilograms on Thursday morning near Hashimpura in Amritsar, an official statement from the BSF said.

The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with one illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet.

"By 11:10 pm, the troops successfully recovered 01 packet of suspected heroin, and subsequently 02 more packets in the morning hours of 10th April 2025, in the vicinity of Village Hashimpura of district Amritsar. The gross weight of all 03 packets is 1.666 kilograms. The narcotics were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with one illumination stick and steel ring attached to each packet," the BSF said in a release.

Following the detection of a drone intrusion on the Amritsar border on a Wednesday night, BSF troops acted swiftly.

Based on information from their intelligence wing, they launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

"Timely, effective action by alert BSF troops, based on credible intelligence, successfully thwarted yet another attempt to pump the narcotics in Punjab from across the border," the BSF said. (ANI)

