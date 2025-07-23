Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 23 (ANI): Continuing its ongoing relentless drive against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, posted at Police Station Sadar, Sangrur, red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official spokesperson of the state, the accused police official has been arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of Sangrur district.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB, alleging that he had been granted bail by the high court, but the said ASI had demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe to join him in the investigation into this case. In addition to this, he had demanded Rs 20,000 more to return the equipment confiscated from his house during the search.

The spokesperson informed that, after verifying this complaint, a VB team from the Patiala range laid a trap and apprehended ASI Jagtar Singh while he was accepting Rs 12,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala range. Further investigation into this case was in progress, he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

