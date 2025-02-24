Amritsar (Punjab) India, February 24 (ANI): Spiritual leaders from across India gathered at an event aimed at fostering interfaith harmony in the Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas in Punjab on Monday.

Spearheaded by Haji Syed Salman Chishty under the aegis of the Bhartiya SarvDharam Sansad, the gathering was a powerful testament to the country's enduring traditions of spiritual inclusivity and peaceful coexistence.

The meeting was graced by the revered spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Babaji Gurinder Singh Dhillon, and Hazur Ji.

Their presence underscored the importance of strengthening interfaith dialogue to promote national and global peace under the guiding philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning "the world is one family."

Gurwinder Singh, Zonal Secretary of North India, welcomed the delegation and led a comprehensive tour of the sprawling 10,000-acre Radha Soami Dera Beas.

The visitors observed the institution's extensive humanitarian initiatives, including a grand langar, modern schools, hostels, medical facilities, and the dedicated service of thousands of sevadars committed to selfless service and spiritual enlightenment.

Prominent spiritual leaders from diverse faiths participated in discussions on the necessity of interfaith unity in today's world, emphasizing mutual respect, collaboration, and the preservation of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty remarked that the gathering at Radha Soami Satsang Beas reaffirmed the essence of all faith traditions--love, service, and unity. He stressed the need to continue walking the path of compassion, respect, and togetherness to build a world of peace and understanding.

Guruji Goswami Sushil Maharaj highlighted that India has always been a land where diverse spiritual traditions flourish in harmony, and this event was a testament to the collective responsibility of upholding and sharing these values globally.

Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena emphasised the importance of spiritual wisdom in today's fast-changing world.

He stated that only through deep reflection, meditation, and compassionate action can society be rooted in peace, nonviolence, and unity.

Babaji Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, inspired the assembly with his guidance, advising that recognizing the divine spark in every soul and letting compassion be a constant guide would nurture unity and pave the way for lasting peace.

Renowned for its dedication to selfless service and universal spiritual teachings, Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas provided the ideal setting for this interfaith dialogue.

The institution's humanitarian outreach spans education, healthcare, and large-scale food distribution, embodying the true spirit of seva.

The gathering concluded with an interfaith prayer for global peace and a collective commitment to ongoing interfaith collaboration.

The Bhartiya SarvDharam Sansad reaffirmed its mission to inspire communities to transcend differences and embrace the universal message of love, harmony, and spiritual wisdom.

This event stands as a testament to India's role as a guiding force in global interfaith cooperation, paving the way for a future where spirituality unites all of humanity. (ANI)

