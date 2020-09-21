Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Monday said it will launch a month-long drive in all villages of the state to dispel "misapprehensions" of farmers about the three farm Bills.

During a 'Kisan morcha' meeting of the party here, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the aim of the programme will be to educate farmers in the state that these Bills would bring economic prosperity and development in the agriculture sector.

"The state BJP will launch a drive in all villages in Punjab to make farmers aware of the revolutionary farm Bills and dispel any misapprehensions of the agrarian community," he said.

"After decades, the non-remunerative profession will see all-round progress as farmers will be able to sell their produce at a higher price," Sharma said in a statement here.

The Punjab BJP chief lashed out at the ruling Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of "misleading" farmers for "petty politics".

Sharma said it was the time to "uplift" farmers economically and not to indulge in any squabble.

"The BJP has formulated these Bills with a great vision for the agriculture sector and under no circumstances, they are anti-farmer," he said.

Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for bringing "sweeping changes" in the "archaic" policies so far being executed to run the farming sector.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A third bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits, is to be moved separately.

All three bills have been passed by Lok Sabha.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against these three Bills.

They have expressed apprehension that these Bills would pave the way for dismantling the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

