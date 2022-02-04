New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party will release the official theme song for its state unit for the polls on Friday.

The theme song composed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has been created with inputs from Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri.

In the teaser, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been shown as the face of the party. The music video also depicts the rich heritage and culture of Punjab.

Interestingly, in a series of photographs, the BJP has also put the picture of PM Modi's security breach in Punjab.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab polls in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

