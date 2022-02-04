Mumbai, February 4: Under the influence of a Western Disturbance caused by a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood and an induced Low-Pressure Area lying over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood, fairly widespread to widespread light snowfall very likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region on February 4 and isolated hailstorm very likely over Uttarakhand February, 4. Meanwhile, fairly light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 4, said IMD.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning likely over northeast India on 04th & 05th February, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 04th & 05th and heavy rainfall over west Assam & Meghalaya on 04th February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Western Disturbance is likely to east northeastwards during the next two days, as a result, light to heavy rainfall with lightning is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, and rainfall with the possibility of isolated hailstorms expected over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha on February 4. IMD said that Arunachal Pradesh will witness isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on February 4, while Meghalaya, west Assam and to see heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance on February, 6 and 7. Winter Fitness Tips: How To Avoid Weight Gain and Stay Fit During Winters? Try These 5 Tricks.

IMD forecast falls in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius over most parts of Northwest India during the next 2 days and rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter. Meanwhile, no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during the next 24 hours and fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius for subsequent 48 hours, similarly no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of East India during next 2 days and fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter. IMD also forecasted that Maharashtra will witness a fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius during the next 2 days and a rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius thereafter.

