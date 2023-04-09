Ludhiana, Apr 9 (PTI) Police on Sunday recovered the body of a one-year-old boy who had slipped in the Buddha Nullah here along with his mother near Kali Mata temple in Haibowal, officials said.

The boy's mother had managed to come out from the 'nullah' immediately. Rescue operations were launched to trace the infant after the incident on Friday, they said.

The body of the child, who was identified as Himanshu, was recovered about one km away from the spot, police said.

Station House Officer, Inspector Bittan Kumar said Mohan Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that he had shifted from his native village in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh five days ago.

The police handed over the boy's body to the members of his family after the postmortem.

