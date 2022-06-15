Amritsar, Jun 15 (PTI) British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett, along with their families, paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) here on Wednesday.

On their arrival at the Golden Temple, the British diplomats were honoured at the information center by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami with the Siropoas (robes of honour), according to an SGPC statement.

Ellis also listened to the Gurbani Kirtan (hymn singing) and saw the 'Langar' being prepared and served at the temple.

The British diplomats expressed happiness on knowing the fact that thousands of people have food simultaneously at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji Langar hall here.

On this occasion, Ellis and Rowett said that they are happy to arrive at this sacred place.

They appreciated the services done by Sikhs for humanity and termed the visit to Harmandir Sahib as commemorative and thanked the SGPC chief for the honour on their arrival here.

“It's an honour to be received in this beautiful, deeply spiritual place, visited by tens of thousands of people every day, from all over the world including my country. Thank you for your hospitality to me and to my colleagues,” Ellis wrote in the visitor's book.

Rowett wrote, “Thank you for such an informative visit to such a stunning centre of religion and respect.”

In a tweet later, Ellis said, "India is a country of faith. So honoured to visit the home of one of those faiths, Sri Harmandir Sahib - the Golden Temple, in #Amritsar".

In another tweet, Ellis, while commenting about the Partition Museum here, wrote, "Very moved by the (excellent) Partition Museum. We must know, understand and respect the past - and look with hope to the future".

Notably, the 'Partition Museum' which brings alive memories of the Independence era in the form of photos, artefacts and documents, was inaugurated in this historic city - the transit point of the massive migration on both sides of the border in 1947, by the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Ellis also tried the famous ‘Amritsari Kulcha and Chhole'.

"Couldn't leave the city without trying the Amritsari Kulcha and Chole!," he said in a tweet.

