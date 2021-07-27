Nawanshahr, Jul 27 (PTI) The BSP here on Tuesday protested the Centre's farm laws, demanding their rollback while describing the Union government as "anti-farmer" and "anti-minority".

Protesters led by Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi took out a march from Ambedkar Chowk to the deputy commissioner's office here.

Addressing the gathering, Garhi accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of being "anti-farmer" and "anti-minority".

"The attitude of the present BJP government towards various issues facing the nation is worse even than that of 'Kumbhakarna', who slept for six months but kept awake for six months," he said.

"The BSP had to come out on the streets of Punjab to wake up the central government," added Garhi.

Farmers mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding rollback of the Centre's three contentious farm laws, which have been described as pro-farmer by the government.

Farmers are also demanding a new law to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the three central legislations.

