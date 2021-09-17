Chandigarh [India], September 17 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet accorded its approval on Friday to re-promulgate the Plaksha University, Punjab Ordinance-2021 for the establishment of Private Self-Financed 'Plaksha University' in Mohali's IT city.

The Ordinance was issued on August 20, 2021, but it could not be converted into an Act of the State Legislature in the last session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, and as per the advice of the Legal Remembrancer (LR), this ordinance would cease to the operate on the expiry of a period of six weeks from the re-assembly of the Vidhan Sabha, read an official release.

On the advice of LR, the Cabinet thus approved its re-promulgation.

During the Cabinet meeting, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi called for the implementation of the reservation policy in the university while Health Minister Balbir Sidhu suggested giving preference in employment for certain categories to residents of Mohali. The Chief Minister asked the department to consider all these issues.

Further, to affordable and quality education to the students of the region, the Cabinet also approved taking over National College for Women, Machhiwara, in Tehsil Samrala of Ludhiana district as Government College (Women), Machhiwara, Samrala (Ludhiana). The move is in line with the decision of the State Government of having a Government college in each sub-division of the state. It will also help in increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio of the State. (ANI)

