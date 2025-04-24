Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at facilitating the industrialists of the state, the Punjab cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Thursday gave its consent to constitute an appellate authority for cancelled plots of Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC).

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers held this evening at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said that the Cabinet consented to constitute an appellate authority for Cancelled plots due to various reasons in PSIEC. The Appellate Mechanism will address the long-pending cases of allottees and the demands of multiple associations. It will also decrease the litigation between the Government/ PSIEC and allottees.

This policy will take effect from the date of notification by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Punjab, with a deadline of 30.09.2025 for appeals related to existing cancellations or six months from the date of cancellation for fresh cases. It aims to establish a structured, transparent, and efficient mechanism for filing, reviewing, and deciding appeals against the cancellation of plots by PSIEC, ensuring compliance with legal principles, including Audi Alteram Partem (right to be heard), and fostering stakeholder confidence.

Any plot holder whose plot was cancelled (except those already resumed or re-allotted) by PSIEC, upon substantiation of their claim with relevant documents or evidence. Applicants shall submit a written appeal in the prescribed format (Format-A) physically or via email to appeal.psiec@gmail.com.

The appeal must be submitted by September 30, 2025, for already cancelled plots and within six months from the date of cancellation orders for future cases. The BOD may condone delays in exceptional circumstances with valid reasons.

Bhagwant Singh Mann also gave nod to the "Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme" guidelines.

The Council of Ministers decided this in its meeting this evening at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that under the Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme, the funds have been provided for critical local everyday development needs of the people in the districts of the State. An allocation worth Rs 585 crore has been made under the scheme in FY 2025-26, and the Deputy Commissioners will administer these funds, which will be spent based on the recommendations of the MLA, community organisations, citizen groups, and public-spirited citizens. The works recommended/ proposed will be approved as per the scheme guidelines.

This approval will be given by the District-Level Committee constituted under the Chairpersonship of the Deputy Commissioner, with the concurrence of the Minister in Charge for the district, as appointed by the Chief Minister. Subsequently, the District-Level Committee will get the work executed by the appropriate authority and ensure proper supervision and timely completion. The Deputy Commissioner will be competent in imposing administrative and financial sanctions for the approved works.

The Cabinet also approved transferring them from Sub Division/ Tehsil Rajpura (Patiala) to Sub Division/ Tehsil Banur (SAS Nagar), to facilitate the people of eight villages, including Manakpura, Khera Gajju, Urna, Changeera, Uccha Khera, Gurditpura, Haripura and Lehlan. (ANI)

