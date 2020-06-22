Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet on Monday paid homage to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

All the members of the cabinet stood in silence for two-minutes before passing a condolence resolution in the honour and memory of those killed in action on June 15, according to an official statement.

Among the 20 soldiers, four belonged to Punjab.

The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Monday also approved a comprehensive Public Grievance Redressal Policy.

The policy paves the way for the creation and management of a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) to bring grievance mechanisms of all departments under one umbrella, the statement said.

The cabinet also decided to put in place a uniform system for redressal of grievances of citizens in a time-bound, accessible and transparent manner.

There is currently no single interface for citizens to register their grievances with the government and this necessitated the formulation of a comprehensive policy, the statement said.

In the absence of a clearly defined policy for grievance resolution, various departments were till now operating and maintaining their individual systems to receive and redress grievances from citizens.

The council of ministers also approved amendment to the Punjab State Lotteries Rules, 2015, by inserting the definition of 'Discount' and 'Face Value'.

This amendment would help in starting new weekly lottery schemes in the state to enhance its revenue.

