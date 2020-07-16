Chandigarh [India], July 16 (ANI): To check profiteering by private hospitals during the current pandemic, the Punjab government has fixed their COVID treatment rates.

The decision was announced on Thursday after a COVID review Video Conference (VC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Also Read | Akhil Gogoi Gets Bail in 3 Cases Related to Anti-CAA Violence: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

The rates, finalised for private hospitals and medical colleges by Dr KK Talwar Committee, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission.

For moderate sickness requiring isolation beds, including supportive care and oxygen, the rates per day of admission are fixed at Rs 10,000 for all private medical colleges/NABH private hospitals with teaching program from NBE, Rs 9,000 for NABH accredited hospitals (including private medical colleges without PG/DNB course) and Rs 8,000 for non-NABH accredited hospitals.

Also Read | Varavara Rao, Arrested in Bhima Koregaon Case, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports.

The rates across these categories of hospitals for severe sickness (ICU without need for ventilator) have been capped, respectively, at Rs 15,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 13,000, while for very severe or critical patients, these are fixed at Rs 18,000, Rs 16,500 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

All these rates are inclusive of PPE costs, according to an official spokesperson.

In order to encourage private hospitals to cater to mild sickness cases also, the Dr Talwar Committee has also fixed per day admission rates for such cases at Rs 6,500, Rs 5,500 and Rs 4,500, respectively.

The move comes amid several complaints received by the state government of private hospitals charging exorbitantly for COVID treatment.

The Chief Minister had asked the Dr Talwar committee and the state health and family welfare department to look into the matter and work out the rates after discussions with private hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)