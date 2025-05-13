Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Khai Ke village, Ferozepur, who died from injuries sustained in a Pakistani drone attack.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of Sukhwinder Kaur.

"Our government stands firmly with her family during this time of immense pain, and we are committed to providing all possible support to help them cope with this devastating loss," the chief minister said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora also extended financial assistance, announcing Rs 2 lakh for Kaur's family to aid them in this difficult period.

Sukhwinder Kaur, along with her husband Lakhwinder Singh, is undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) following the attack. Kaur sustained burn injuries and has remained in critical condition since the incident. Despite medical efforts, she passed away early Tuesday. Lakhwinder Singh, who has also suffered burns, continues to receive treatment.

Pakistan resorted to cross-border shelling along the western border after India carried out Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Border villages bore the brunt of it. In response to the cross-border shelling and drone attack, India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram echoed at the Adampur Air base in Punjab as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Air Warriors and other soldiers' days after India's stupendous success in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi arrived at the Air Force Station Adampur and met the brave air warriors and soldiers. A visible wave of happiness could be seen amongst the men in unfiorm as they celebrated their success.

PM Modi in a post on X, said that it was very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness.

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation, " the PM said in a post on X. (ANI)

