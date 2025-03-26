New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi and sought his intervention in expediting the movement of foodgrains (rice and wheat) from the state to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement and storage of grains.

The Chief Minister, who called upon Joshi at his residence here, apprised him that during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2025-26 which is to begin on April 1, the state is expected to procure 124 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) wheat.

He said that around 5 LMT of wheat of the previous crop season is also stocked in the state due to which the state has to make arrangements for the storage of about 129 LMT of wheat.

Mann said that due to acute storage space crunch, most of the covered space available with the agencies is being diverted for the storage of rice.

The Chief Minister said that as per the availability of storage space, the state would require at least 25 LMT of wheat direct delivery special trains to cope with the shortfall in storage space.

He asked the Union Minister to intervene so that the wheat stock may be moved out on priority through direct delivery special trains. Additionally, Mann said that due to a shortage of space for rice, only 45 per cent of the rice due has so far been accepted by FCI.

He said that as of today, space available with FCI is 7.50 LMTs while a total of 71.50 LMTs rice is yet to be delivered.

Mann urged that maximum movement of rice from the state may be allowed by FCI to ensure timely completion of rice milling of KMS 2024-25.

Raising the issue of Reduction in Arthia Commission for Wheat procurement at Silos, the Chief Minister said that the matter regarding payment of Arthia Commission at par with other mandi was discussed in various meetings with DFPD, GOI and it was also conveyed that if commission to arthias for purchase at silos is paid at par with purchase at regular mandis, there would be a net saving on account of Mandi Labour and Transportation charges.

So, he requested that Arthia Commission in silos should be allowed at par with normal purchases to facilitate the direct purchase at silos. Bhagwant Singh Mann apprised the Union Minister that the arthias are performing operations in Silos same as that of mandi operations.

Mann said that if this issue is not addressed, then arhtias may go on strike again, thus affecting procurement of wheat during the coming procurement season, RMS 2025-26.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister said that the central government should immediately release the state's pending share of RDF.

He said that the Punjab government has already completed the necessary formalities for it and now it is high time that the Centre should release this money. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that states are not beggars and they should be given their legitimate share of funds by the Centre instead of harassing them.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister assured Mann that the Union government will sympathetically look into the demands of the state government.

