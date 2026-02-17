Chandigarh (Punjab [India], February 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali, sources said on Monday.

The Punjab Chief Minister visited the hospital on Sunday also, where he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations.

Also Read | Online Investment Scam Busted: Jammu and Kashmir Police Cracks Transnational Multi-Crore Online Fraud, MBBS Doctor Among 9 Arrested.

According to hospital authorities on Sunday, all his vital parameters were stable and within normal limits. He was experiencing exhaustion and was admitted for observation and supportive care.

"His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team," the hospital had said in a statement.

Also Read | Scientist Suffers Brain Damage After Testing 'Havana Syndrome' Device on Himself.

On Monday, the Punjab Chief Minister addressed the rally at Moga, where he took an oath to eradicate drug use in the state during the Punjab government's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' rally.

In the rally, he said that under the second phase of the state's anti-drug campaign--dubbed 'War Against Drugs 2.0'--the government will soon roll out drug awareness programmes in schools across the state.

"Under the 'War Against Drugs 2.0', programs will be organized in schools in the coming days. Students and their parents will be made aware against drugs. At the same time, future generations will also be saved from drugs," Mann said.

"Under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, all the MLAs, ministers, members of Village Defence Committees, and a large number of Punjabis were administered the oath to make their due contribution in making a drug-free Punjab. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to eradicate drugs from Punjab. Together, let's make Punjab a colorful Punjab again," he added.

He also felicitated the members of the Village Defence Committee and police personnel who had seized a huge quantity of drugs in village Othian, Amritsar Sahib by handing over cheques for the prize money, according to his official handle of X of Chief Minister.

"Punjabis are extending full support to this campaign against drugs. With the cooperation of all of you, the roots of drugs will be uprooted from the soil of Punjab through the people's movement against drugs. Together, let us put a stop to this evil," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)