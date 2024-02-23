Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday came out in support of Shubhakaran Singh's family, who lost his life in the ongoing farmers' protest. He announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and assured appropriate legal action against the culprits.

Mann has also announced a government job for his younger sister.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given by the Punjab Government to the family of Shubhakaran Singh, who was martyred during the farmers' protest at Khanauri border, and his younger sister will be given a government job. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the culprits..," he said in a post on 'X'.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police in Ambala District have said that any loss to the government and private property during the farmers protest will be compensated by attaching the property and seizing the bank accounts of the protestors.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the Central Government is dedicated to the welfare of the farmers and is trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.

He further said that the Agriculture Ministry is working on the concerns raised by the farmers' associations.

The ongoing farmers' agitation has prompted the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to call for inclusive dialogue from stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the protest. Several farmers and police personnel were injured in the clashes during the March that started on February 13. (ANI)

