Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary on Sunday. CM also inspected the ongoing construction works of the 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex'.

In a post on X, he shared, "Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji, we reached their ancestral village Khatkar Kalan and offered flowers of reverence. We paid obeisance to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji and took a pledge to continue walking on the path shown by him."

Also Read | UPI EMI Payments: NPCI Likely To Introduce New Credit Options, Plans To Boost Retail Digital Payments.

"Along with this, we inspected the ongoing construction works of the 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex'. The martyrs are the heritage of our country; it is our duty to preserve their legacy. The heroes of our nation will always remain alive in our hearts," he further shared.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, calling him an inspiration to the youth.

Also Read | TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: Death Toll Rises to 39; CM MK Stalin Visits Site, Orders One-Member Judicial Commission to Investigate Incident.

Addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi recalled Bhagat Singh's letter to the Britishers demanding a prisoner-of-war-like treatment.

The Prime Minister said, "Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature."

"Before being hanged, he had written a letter to the British requesting a prisoner of war-like treatment from the British and that he and his associates be shot to death, rather than being hanged. He was very sensitive towards people's sufferings," he added.

Born on September 28, 1907, in a Punjabi Sikh family in the village of Banga, in Lyallpur district of Punjab, then part of British India and now Pakistan, Singh was a major figure in the country's Independence movement of the early 20th century.

He was active in the revolutionary struggle from an early age and was briefly affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement.

Under the leadership of Singh, the Hindustan Republican Association was renamed the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which rose to new prominence in the Indian Independence movement and became a focus of public criticism.

Singh's slogan of 'Inquilab Zindadad' still echoes in the minds of people. His political thoughts evolved from Gandhian nationalism to revolutionary Marxism. On March 23, 1931, the freedom fighter was hanged to death in the Lahore conspiracy case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)