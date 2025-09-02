Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit flood-affected areas in Ferozepur district on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party PRO.

Mann will meet people at the relief camp at the Government Secondary School.

After his Ferozepur visit, he is scheduled to inspect the flood situation in Hussainiwala.

Earlier, the Punjab government ordered the closure of all 43 centres associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) until September 3, citing inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations in the state.

In a post on X, Punjab Minister Aman Arora informed about the development.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations, all 43 Skill Development Centres--running in association with PSDM--will remain closed till September 3, 2025 to ensure the safety & well-being of all the stakeholders. CM Bhagwant Mann Govt is committed to ensure safety of people and their assets," the Punjab Minister said.

On Monday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Union government to release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds to deal with the flood damage.

"Due to continuous rainfall in the mountains and our neighbouring states, a flood situation has arisen in Punjab. There is significant damage, but our Punjab Police is actively deployed on the ground. Our Chief Minister has written a letter to the Prime Minister of the country, requesting the immediate release of the Rs 60,000 crore owed to us by the central government. So far, there has been no response from them, but today Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. We request all BJP leaders of Punjab to ensure the immediate release of our Rs 60,000 crore so that we can help the people of Punjab more effectively," Cheema told ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian said floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to lives, property, crops and livestock.

He said 15,688 people have been evacuated so far, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052).

The state government has set up 129 relief camps sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur has the highest number of inmates at 3,987, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424). (ANI)

