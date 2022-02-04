Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister after the arrest of his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case and said that all Charanjit Singh Channi cares about is "Channi (himself), Honey (nephew), and money".

"Channi has only cared about Channi, Honey and money. Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested and now is the turn of Channi because Honey's only identity is that of CM's nephew," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday evening arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case from Jalandhar after day-long questioning, said sources.

Honey was being questioned at ED's office at Jalandhar. ED arrested Honey under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is likely to be produced later in the day before a Special Court at Mohali.ED's action came around 20 days after it seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The ED had declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

The federal agency had also raided the premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and his partners and shareholders Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh on January 18 and 19. (ANI)

