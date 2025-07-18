Malerkotla (Punjab), Jul 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a bonanza of over Rs 13 crore to the residents of this district by dedicating newly constructed tehsil complexes at Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions, an official statement said.

The chief minister said the residents of Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions have been given this gift as part of his government's commitment to ensure judicious utilization of taxpayers' money for their welfare.

Mann said that while Rs 6.36 crore has been spent to construct tehsil complex at Amargarh, Rs 6.86 crore has been spent on the new building at Ahmedgarh.

Amargarh Tehsil complex, which spans over a total of 27,000 square feet, includes the sub divisional magistrate's office, a courtroom, a large hall and 26 cabins, he added.

Likewise, the chief minister said that equipped with modern facilities, the new tehsil complex at Ahmedgarh has been constructed over 2.39 acres of land.

This three-storey tehsil complex houses the offices of the SDM, courtroom, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, staff rooms, registration counters and other departments, he added.

Mann said that ramps and lifts have been installed for the convenience of physically challenged persons to ensure they do not face any issue while getting on with their daily administrative work.

He said that thousands of people have to visit these offices to get their routine administrative works done and added that these buildings have been constructed to facilitate them.

The chief minister further said this will ensure better working space to the staff working in these offices along with hassle-free and smooth delivery of services to people.

