Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here on Tuesday and urged him that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be given a place in Chandigarh for opening an office.

Mann met Kataria, who is also the Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator, at Raj Bhavan here.

The chief minister said AAP is a national party and it fulfils all conditions for having its office here like other political parties have in Chandigarh.

"AAP is a national party. We have won in Gujarat and Ludhiana (bypolls). We have MLAs in Goa.

Till now, AAP does not have a (party) office in Chandigarh. We fulfil all conditions to have an office in Chandigarh," said Mann while speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan here.

He pointed out that the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have their offices in Chandigarh.

The chief minister said he handed over a letter to the governor, seeking a place for AAP to have an office in Chandigarh.

