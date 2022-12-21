Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad.

"Chief Minister @BhagwantMann honouring his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao during his visit to Hyderabad," tweeted the Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Punjab Chief Minister also invited business tycoons to invest in Punjab.

"Inviting the big Business tycoons to invest in the state, In Hyderabad, Chief Minister @BhagwantMann exhorted the captains of industry to 'grow with the best' as Punjab is the land of endless opportunities and the most conducive state for investments and expansion," tweeted the CMO. (ANI)

