Patiala, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a surprise check at Government Rajindra Hospital here and asserted that his government will augment necessary human resource and infrastructure to turn it into one of the best health facilities in the country.

During his visit, the CM inspected various wards of the hospital and also interacted with patients to take their feedback about the state of affairs in the hospital.

Mann also had a detailed interaction with doctors and the para medical staff about the facilities at the hospital, according to an official statement.

The CM said the state government is committed to give a facelift to the premier hospital of the region.

He said the hospital will be equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment so that people could be provided with quality medical facilities while noting that the hospital acts as a pivot for providing quality health services to people especially from the adjoining districts.

People visit the hospital for getting quality treatment and in case they don't get the treatment here then they further move to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at Chandigarh due to which there is huge rush at that place, he said.

However, the CM said necessary augmentation in human resource and infrastructure will be made to ensure that this hospital is transformed into one of the best hospitals in the country.

This hospital is a ray of hope for millions of people and no stone will be left unturned for further developing it into a world class hospital, he said.

