New Delhi, September 18: Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called a meeting of party MLAs, sources said. Amid fresh rumblings in the Punjab unit of Congress, the party has convened an urgent meeting of its legislators in the state on Saturday in Chandigarh.

In a late-night tweet on Friday, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said: "The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the Congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab." Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: CM Amarinder Singh Threatens To Quit Party for Being ‘Humiliated’.

Harish Rawat's Tweet

The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at .....1/2 pic.twitter.com/BT5mKEnDs5 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 17, 2021

Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5 PM on September 18 at the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office. Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Rapes Stepdaughter in Sholavaram Near Chennai; Arrested.

Today's legislative party meeting is expected to be a show of strength for both sides.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)