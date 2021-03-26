Bathinda (Punjab), Mar 26 (PTI) A COVID-positive undertrial escaped from the prisoner ward of the civil hospital here on Friday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Raikhana village in Bathinda district, police said.

A few days back, police arrested Singh with more than 1,000 banned capsules of a drug, officials said, adding that the accused tested coronavirus-positive after he was nabbed.

Singh was then admitted in the prisoner ward of the Civil Hospital here from where he escaped, police said.

Another case has been registered against the accused and five police officials who were on duty at the ward, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)