Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday directed all senior police officers to identify and catalogue the main drug suppliers and peddlers in their respective districts within seven days.

The directive, issued through a stern letter, aims to systematically dismantle supply chains fuelling the state's narcotics trade.

The anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' launched by the Punjab government on March 1 has resulted in arrest of 3,957 drug smugglers after registration of 2,248 FIRs across the state and led to recovery of large amount of contrabands, including 137.7 kg heroin from the possession of drug smugglers, said an official statement here on Tuesday.

"Feedback from the citizens and other inputs indicate that the street-level availability of heroin and other drugs has considerably reduced," the DGP said in a letter.

"However, there is a need to carry on the drug law enforcement in a meticulous and professional manner by ensuring effective action against the drug peddlers'? persons selling drugs in villages and urban mohallas, and suppliers'? providing drugs to peddlers," he said.

DGP Yadav has mandated all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to personally oversee the mapping exercise to prepare details of the suppliers funnelling drugs in their respective areas and catalogue them on the basis of interrogation reports, public tips, intelligence inputs, data from the 'Safe Punjab Helpline' and backward and forward linkages unveiled in criminal investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"This cataloguing must be evidence-based and comprehensive," the DGP ordered CPs/SSPs, while giving them warning that vague claims of ignorance about drug sources would be deemed unprofessional.

"In the absence of effective mapping, it shall be presumed that you (CPs/SSPs) are not taking personal interest," he stated.

While directing the senior officers to submit reports in a timely manner, DGP Yadav made it clear that laxity will not be tolerated at any cost.

Based on the reports, targeted operations will be launched to arrest main drug suppliers/peddlers to choke drug smuggling networks, he added.

