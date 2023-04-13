Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav Thursday reviewed security arrangements at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on the eve of Baisakhi, his second visit in the last two days.

Security has been tightened in Talwandi Sabo ahead of Baisakhi.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramzan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Though there were rumours that fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh may surrender at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Baisakhi, the Director General of Police said forces have been deployed for the convenience and safety of people.

The Khalistan sympathiser has been on the run since March 18 when police launched a major crackdown against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'

Also Read | Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mayawati Demands High-Level Probe Into Death of Atiq Ahmad's Son.

Amritpal had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday appealed to 'Sikh sangat' to reach Takht Damdama Sahib in large numbers on the occasion of 'Khalsa Sajna Diwas' and participate in religious programmes.

On April 7, the Jathedar had even accused the ruling AAP government of trying to create panic by increasing security in Talwandi Sabo.

Baisakhi, one of the biggest festivals in north India, marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of harvest season. On the day of the festival, people across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras.

Speaking to reporters in Talwandi Sabo, DGP Yadav said forces have been deployed for the convenience and security of people and termed it a "routine matter."

"During Holla Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib, there is a deployment of around 5,000 security personnel. Therefore, it is a routine matter. The force has been deployed for the convenience of people," he said.

Asked whether there were inputs that Amritpal may surrender on Friday, Yadav said he cannot make any comment on it. "But we are ready to deal with any situation."

Yadav, who also held a meeting with senior police officers in Talwandi Sabo, said the security arrangements in the state were in "top gear."

"Ahead of the Baisakhi festival, we reviewed security arrangements. Security arrangements in the entire state were in top gear.

"Whosoever is wanted by police we will catch and arrest him. We will maintain peace and harmony," he said.

Asked to comment on reports that a search operation for Amritpal Singh was underway in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, the DGP said, "We will not let anyone get away."

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that a search operation was launched Wednesday night following information about Amritpal's likely presence in Hanumangarh district bordering Punjab.

Besides Hanumangarh, alerts have also been sounded in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, Mishra said

While Amritpal continues to dodge the police, his close aide Papalpreet Singh was recently arrested.

Yadav had reviewed security arrangements in Amritsar and at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Monday too.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)