Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday appointed Dr Rajeev Sood the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Faridkot.

The post of vice chancellor of BFUHS had fallen vacant in August last year following the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur after he was "humiliated" at the hands of minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Also Read | Delhi-AIIMS Malware Attack: Thwarted Ransomware Attack on E-Hospital Services, No Data Breach, Says Hospital.

The former vice chancellor had alleged that he was forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by the state's health minister.

Sood has been the dean of the RML Hospital-Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Delhi for five and a half years.

Also Read | Power Tariff Hike in Karnataka: Congress Government Hikes Electricity Rate in State by Rs. 2.89 Per Unit.

He has been appointed for three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office, said an official release here.

The appointment of the new vice chancellor of BFUHS came after the Punjab government submitted a list of five candidates to the governor for making the appointment.

According to an official release, Sood has extensive experience spanning 40 years in medical practice. His teaching experience includes 26 years Post MCh and 12 years as a professor.

He has been attached to the Parliament as Uro Consultant for 10 years and has been for five years the Uro Consultant to the President of India, it said.

Sood graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi and cleared MS (General Surgery) from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and PGIMER in Delhi and subsequently did MCh (Urology) from AIIMS Delhi, it said.

In July last year, Jouramajra had come under fire from several quarters after he was seen forcing Dr Bahadur to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital.

After Dr Bahadur resigned, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the appointment of noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as BFUHS's vice chancellor, however, Banwarilal Purohit, the chancellor of the universities in the state, had declined to clear the name of Wander and had sought the AAP government to send a list of three names.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)