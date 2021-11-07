Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced to extend the Special Session of the State Assembly till November 11, keeping in view the multifarious legislative business/obligations.

Earlier, the session was only convened for one day i.e. November 8, 2021 (Monday).

Now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11. (ANI)

