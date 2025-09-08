New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has appealed to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat to extend support to Punjab's flood relief efforts.

Minister Bittu has written individual letters to the Chief Ministers, urging them to provide assistance to Punjab amid the ongoing flood crisis.

Also Read | Sex Trafficking Racket, Being Run From Girls’ Hostel, Busted in Ranchi, 10 Women and Manager Detained.

In a post on X, the Union Minister wrote, "Appealed to chief ministers of UP, MP, Rajasthan & Gujarat for support in Punjab's flood relief efforts. In this crisis, unity & cooperation are our greatest strength".

https://x.com/RavneetBittu/status/1964742093362069632

Also Read | Landslide in Haridwar: Portion of Hill Collapses As Massive Landslide Hits Uttarakhand's Mansa Devi, Blocks Railway Traffic on Dehradun-Haridwar Route.

In his letter, the Minister highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "I am writing to you with deep concern and seriousness. The state of Punjab is currently facing a severe flood situation, which has severely disrupted normal life. Continuous heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, submerging several villages and towns and affecting thousands of people."

Emphasising the need for collective efforts, Bittu stated that Punjab is going through one of its most challenging times and that assistance from neighbouring states is crucial to mitigate suffering and aid recovery operations.

"I firmly believe that you will stand with the people of Punjab during this natural calamity and provide all possible help to overcome this tragedy," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to the gravity of the flood situation in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected Gurdaspur district in Punjab on September 9, as announced by the Punjab BJP on Sunday.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to review ongoing rescue and relief operations and meet with families affected by the floods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)