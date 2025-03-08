Fazilka (Punjab) [India], March 8 (ANI): In a big blow to illegal pharma opioid supply networks, the Punjab police have arrested four persons in the Fazilka district of the State and recovered over two lakh prohibited tablets (Alprazolam & Clobidol 100) from their possession, officials said.

The police have also recovered from the accused Rs 1.70 lakh "drug money" and three vehicles.

"Big blow to illegal pharma opioids supply networks. In a major breakthrough, #FazilkaPolice arrested 4 accused and recovered 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets (Alprazolam & Clobidol 100), Rs1.70 lakh Drug money, and 3 vehicles," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The DGP said that an FIR under the NDPS Act had been registered at Sadar Police Station and that further backward linkages were being made to destroy the illegal pharma drug cartel.

"FIR under NDPS has been registered at PS Sadar, and further backward linkages are being made to destroy the illegal pharma drug cartel. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its fight against organized crime and drug trafficking," the DGP said.

On Thursday, Punjab Police conducted raids at 501 locations, leading to the arrest of 75 drug smugglers after 53 first information reports (FIRs) were filed across the state, as per a statement issued by the State Information and Public Relations Department.

The raids, conducted simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state, had resulted in the recovery of 8.2 kg of heroin, 4.5 kg of opium, 1294 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections and Rs 1.04 lakh drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a "drug-free" state in the coming three months. The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs, as per the statement. (ANI)

