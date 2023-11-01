Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): A gangster and a policeman sustained injuries after being shot in the leg in an encounter in Zirakpur of Punjab's Mohali district, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, in an exchange of fire between the police and three gangsters in the Baltana village of Zirakpur, one of them, identified as Subhash, sustained injuries.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Mohali, too, was injured in the incident, police informed.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali, the police added.

The three gangsters, belonging to the 'Arsh Dalla gang', were arrested, the sleuths informed further.

Further, according to the police, the gangsters had taken shelter in Hotel Grand Vista in the district.

They are accused in the murder of a businessman in Punjab's Bathinda district.

Acting on a piece of information, the police had laid a trap in Zirakpur to nab the accused, the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

