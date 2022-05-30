Chandigarh [India], May 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a judicial probe under a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

The singer had joined the Congress last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said that a judicial commission will probe the murder case.

"CM Bhagwant Mann announces to set up judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala," Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister also said that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Cell earlier today said that it will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Delhi Police said that it has been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders.Punjab BJP has blamed Bhagwant Mann-led government for the singer's death and demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. (ANI)

